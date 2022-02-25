ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2021 exam results out; check list of toppers here

Chiraag Agarwal was awarded the first rank in the CS Executive Programme (New Syllabus) exam. The second and third positions were bagged by S Swathi and Shubham Sunil Chordiya

The results of the CS Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) December 2021 exam has been announced by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today, 25 February. Candidates can view their results at the official website at icsi.edu.

The top rank was secured by Shruti Nagar in the CS Professional Programme (New Syllabus) December 2021 exam. The second rank was awarded to Hari Haran, while the third spot was shared by Jay Jitender Mehta, Khushi Sanjay Mehta and Jyoti Ashok Kumar Sah.

For the Professional Programme (Old Syllabus) exam, the top spot was gained by Aditya Soni, while Shivnandan D A secured the second position. Urvishkumar Mansukhlal Karathiya bagged the third spot.

The first rank in the CS Executive Programme (Old Syllabus) December 2021 exam was secured by Aditya Jain. The second and third spots were gained by Surbhi Shyamsunder Soni and Divya Shekhawat, respectively.

Chiraag Agarwal was awarded the first rank in the CS Executive Programme (New Syllabus) exam. The second and third positions were bagged by S Swathi and Shubham Sunil Chordiya.

Steps to view ICSI CS December 2021 results:

― Visit the official website at icsi.edu

― Click on the link for the result and provisional e-mark sheet given on the page

― Enter your ICSI CS roll number and registration number to access the portal

― The ICSI CS December 2021 exam results will be visible on your screen

― Check your results and save a copy of your CS December 2021 e-mark sheet for future reference

The result also contains the subject-wise break-up of marks, as per an official notice by the ICSI. View the notice here.

The Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (New and Old Syllabus) December 2021 exam will be uploaded on the website immediately after the results are declared. No physical copies of the mark-sheets will be sent to students.

For the Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) December 2021 exam, the results will be sent to registered address of the candidates soon after the results have been released. In case applicants do not get the physical copy of the results within 30 days from the result declaration, they can contact the ICSI at exam@icsi.edu.

The CS Executive Programme and Professional Programme June 2022 exam will be conducted from 1 to 10 June by the ICSI.

