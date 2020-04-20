ICSI CS June 2020 exam: Institute of Company Secretaries allows candidates to make changes to application, submit form till 1 May

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is allowing change of examination centre, combination of modules and medium for students who have enrolled for CS June 2020 session. Candidates can make the changes and submit the form before 1 May.

Any requests for change after 1 May in the examination enrollment status will not be entertained under any circumstances, ICSI had said in a notification.

Students will have to pay a fee of Rs 250 for each change. “The prescribed fee is Rs 250 per change and the same may be remitted by way of credit card/debit card/ net banking modes. The fee may also be remitted through Canara Bank challan by depositing the fee by way of cash in Canara bank branches,” ICSI said.

Candidates who have applied for the CS June 2020 session can check their enrolment status by clicking on the website of ICSI.

The registration for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will end on 5 May. The last date of registration of for CSEET has been extended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exam is scheduled to be held on 28 May.

ICSI conducts Company Secretary (CS) Foundation, CS Intermediate and CS Executive examinations twice a year. The exams are usually held in the month of June and December.

