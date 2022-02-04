ICSE, ISC semester 1 exam 2021 results to be out on 7 February; check details here

Results for classes 10 and 12 are expected to be out at 10 am as per the official circular released by the CISCE. Students can also check their results through SMS

The results of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) semester 1 exam 2021-22 will be released on 7 February. Students can visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at https://cisce.org/.

The results for both Class 10 and 12 students are expected to be out at 10 am on 7 February as per the official circular released by the CISCE.

Steps to view and download ICSE, ISC semester 1 exam 2021 results:

― Visit the official website at https://cisce.org/

― Click on the link for ICSE/ISC Semester 1 results 2021-22 that is given on the page

― Select the ICSE or ISC option, then enter your unique id and other needed details

― Login to the CISCE portal to view your results

― Check your ICSE/ISC results carefully and save the results for future reference

Individual students can also check their results through SMS. They can message their unique id to 09248082883 to get the results via text message.

Schools can also view the ICSE, ISC semester 1 2021 results by logging onto the Careers tab of the CISCE portal. More details regarding the same can be found in the official circular issued by the CISCE.

View the circular with the ICSE, ISC result date here.

As per the CISCE, students can apply for rechecking of their semester 1 papers through the official website. The charges will be Rs 1,000 per paper for ICSE and ISC candidates.

The window for submitting requests for rechecking of ICSE, ISC semester 1 results will be open from 10 am on 7 February to 10 am on 10 February. No further requests for rechecking of results will be entertained by the CISCE after the mentioned deadline has passed.

The Board will not issue any hard copies of the ICSE, ISC semester 1 results. The CISCE will make the semester results available to schools in the form of “online transcripts and result tabulation”.

For more information regarding how to download the results and other details, students can visit CISCE's website.

