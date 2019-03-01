ICSE, ISC Board Examinations 2019 underway, supplementary exams to be held in June-July; check timetable at cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Board Examinations 2019 | The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams for Class 10 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams for Class 12 began on 22 and 4 February respectively. The timetables for the exams can be found on the official website cisce.org. They were released on 3 December, 2019.

According to the official CISCE notice, the ICSE board exams began on 22 February with the English Language (English Paper 1) exam, and will conclude on 25 March with Biology (Science Paper 3) exam.

Candidates should note that in addition to the time indicated on the timetable for writing the paper, an additional 15 minutes are given for reading the question paper. The question paper will be distributed to candidates at 10.45 am. to enable them to start writing at 11 am.

Meanwhile, the ISC board exams began on 4 February with Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person), and will end on 25 March with Home Science — Paper 1 (Theory), Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing, and Geometrical and Building Drawing exams.

Candidates will be given 15 minutes to read the question papers before the exam begins. In addition, question papers for ISC practical examinations will be distributed to the candidates at 8.45 am to enable candidates to start writing at 9 am. Question papers for theory examinations will be distributed to the candidates at 1.45 pm to enable candidates to start writing at 2 pm.

The CISCE had recently announced that it will give unsuccessful candidates a second chance to pass the examination in the same year, from 2019 onwards.

CISCE secretary Gerry Arathoon told NDTV that compartmental exams will be held for ISC candidates having failed in the fourth subject and ICSE candidates in the fifth subject, in the same year, shortly after the publication of the respective board results. These candidates can sit for the supplementary (compartmental) test in June-July. The results of the compartmental exam will be published by August to enable successful students to enrol for higher studies.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.