ICSE Exam 2022: Class 10 semester 2 begins today with English paper, check exam analysis here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) began the Class 10 semester 2 examination with English Language (Paper 1) on Monday (25 April). Today, 26 April English Literature (Paper 2) was held.

The 1.5-hour long English Exam started at 11 am and concluded at 12:30 pm. The English question paper was divided into four sections. Students were given questions based on poetry, prose and drama. The paper included long-structured sections that gave students enough scope to express their creative side within the prescribed word limit.

According to experts and teachers, the Class 10 paper (English Literature) was moderately difficult. Many students were delighted with their performance as it was not as tough as they were expecting. Meanwhile, examination experts feel that students who appeared for the exam should be able to score an average of 25 to 30 marks out of 40 (total).

Candidates who appeared for the exam should note that no answer keys will be shared by the Council. Only, an analysis of the tentative answers for ICSE English Literature Semester 2 Question Paper 2022 will be shared by the concerned experts and teachers.

As per the schedule, the next ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Exam will be conducted on 28 April. Students will be writing their History and Civics exam.

CISCE 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

- Those appearing for the exam, need to carry their admit cards and also reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the respective exam.

- Gadgets like mobile phones, watches, calculators are not allowed inside the exam centre. They can only carry a bottle of water and required stationary.

- Students are suggested to undergo a temperature check before entering the hall.

- They are also advised to maintain social distancing, use sanitiser and wear mask.

