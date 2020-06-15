ICSE and ISC students can opt out of remaining board exams scheduled in July, CISCE tells Bombay HC

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), on Monday, told the Bombay High Court that students appearing for pending ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exam 2020 can opt not to appear for the papers that will be held in July.

According to a report by The Indian Express, CISCE has decided that students who will choose not to appear for the remaining ICSE and ISC examinations 2020 will be assessed on the basis of their performance in internal assessment or pre-board exam score.

The report mentions that a plea was moved by parent challenging the decision of CISCE to conduct remaining examinations for class 10 and 12 in July. It was being heard through video conferencing by a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice SS Shinde.

CISCE is scheduled to conduct the pending board examinations from 1 to 14 July. Exams for some of the subjects could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a plea moved by advocate Arvind Raghunath Tiwari, a parent of an ICSE student, sought from the high court to direct CISCE to cancel rescheduled exam time table and declare results on the basis of gradation and assessment of past performance in the papers for which exams has been held.

Responding to the plea submitted in a note, CISCE said that it has decided to offer all students with pending examinations with the option to not to appear for the exam.

“The paramount interest of CISCE is to protect the safety, well-being and academic endeavours of students sitting for the ICSE and ISC examinations,” the board added.

A report by NDTV mentions that CISCE in the proposal also said that “for the avoidance of doubt, for those subjects where examinations have already been conducted, results in those subjects will be declared based on the student’s performance in such examinations."

The court will next hear the matter on 17 June.

According to a report by India Today, Maharashtra has 226 ICSE board schools and a total of 23,347 students are scheduled to take the ICSE board exams 2020.