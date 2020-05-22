You are here:
ICSE, ICS 2020 date sheet: CISCE announces pending papers to be conducted between 1 and 14 July

India FP Staff May 22, 2020 14:57:59 IST

The Council for the India School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced that the pending ICSE and ISC exams will be conducted between 1 and 14 July.

ICSE, ICS 2020 date sheet: CISCE announces pending papers to be conducted between 1 and 14 July

Representational image. Getty images

ICSE exams will be conducted from 2 to 12 July and ISC exams will be held from 1 to 14 July.

The pending ICSE papers include Geography, Biology, Economics, Hindi and Art.

The exams to be conducted for ISC are Biology Paper 1, Business Studies, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Home Science Paper 1, Elective English and Art paper 5.

The council earlier said results would be declare in six to eight weeks and that schools may give provisional admission to students into Class XI while awaiting the Board results.

Last month, the council clarified that it had neither cancelled the remaining ICSE and ISC papers nor had released any revised schedule. The board had issued a statement after four fake documents related to the ICSE and ISC exams were being circulated on social media.

More recently, the council started an online training programme for physical education teachers and coaches in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Updated Date: May 22, 2020 14:57:59 IST



