ICSE and ISC exams: CISCE to conduct Class 10, 12 term 2 exams in April; check official notice

Those who appeared for the exams should note that the pass certificate awarded for compartment examination or pass certificate not awarded for the same will be issued to candidates after the completion of the Semester 2 exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Term 2 Examination 2022 in April this year.

As per the latest notification, the Council informed that Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) semester 2 exams tentative dates will be in the last week of April 2022. Additionally, the timetables for the examinations will be intimated by the Council shortly.

“This will provide the schools with sufficient time for both to complete and revise the semester 2 portions of the bifurcated and reduced syllabuses,” reads the official notice.

Further in the notice, the Council also said that respective schools are directed not to conduct 'Pre-Board' examinations for Class 10 and 12 candidates unless and until the syllabus has been thoroughly completed and revised.

If possible, the ‘Pre-Board’ examinations should be held between the end of March and April, CISCE further mentioned in the notice. Candidates can check the official notice by visiting the certified website of CISCE at cisce.org.

Those interested can find the official notice here.

On 7 February, the much-awaited Term 1 examination results were declared by the Board. This examinations for Class 10 and 12 were conducted last year in the month of November-December.

For the 2022 board examination, the Council is ensuing to follow a different method of conducting the test. For the unversed, the academic session has been divided into two semesters; 50 percent of the syllabus will be covered in each semester.

Keeping in mind the disruption in the educational sector due to COVID, the Board has reduced the curriculum for various subjects. As per the schedule, the first semester exams were held in November-December 2021. CISCE has, so far, not issued any hard copies of the semester 1 examinations results.

For further details, information and updates, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website.

