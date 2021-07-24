ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2021: 99.98% Class 10 and 99.76% Class 12 students declared pass
The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) results 2021 have been announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday, 24 July.
Students, who were waiting for their Class 10 and 12 results, can now check their scores by visiting the official websites cisce.org and results.cisce.org.
The scorecards can also be accessed by sending an SMS to 09248082883 after typing ICSE/ISC with the unique id.
Follow these simple steps to access ICSE, ISC 2021 results:
Step 1: Visit the official websites, cisce.org or results.cisce.org
Step 2: Click on the 'Result 2021' link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your index number, unique ID and security key
Step 4: The ICSE or ISC result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Check and download your scorecards. If required, take a printout for further use or reference
The pass percentage of ICSE and ISC is 99.98 percent and 99.76 percent, respectively. For ISC, boys have performed slightly better than girls. The pass percentage of boys is 99.86 while 99.66 percent of girls have cleared the exam.
The board had cancelled the Class 10 and 12 examinations due to the second coronavirus wave across the country. Later, the CISCE declared that students will be assessed internally as per the new evaluation criteria.
According to this, the board has considered Class 9 and Class 10 internal examination marks to prepare the ICSE scorecards while, Class 11 and Class 12 internal test marks for ISC results.
As announced by the board earlier, students will not be able to get the awarded marks rechecked this year. In case, a student is not happy with his/her marks and has objections regarding the computation of marks, he/she can write an application and submit it to their respective school by 1 August.
Such applications will be reviewed by the schools who will then forward them to the CISCE along with supporting documents.
