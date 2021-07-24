ICSE, ISC 10th and 12th Result 2021, CISCE Board Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The students can check the results through cisce.org. The results will also be available via SMS, Latest News Today at Firstpost

ICSE, ISC 10th and 12th Result 2021, CISCE Board Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the results of Class 12 or ISC and Class 10 or ICSE exams for the academic year 2020-21 on Saturday, 24 July at 3 pm.

After the results are announced, candidates can access their scorecards from official websites - cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

"The results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) Year 2021 examinations will be declared on Saturday, 24 July 2021 at 3 pm," the Council said in a notice issued on Friday.

"The results of the ICSE and ISC Year 2021 Examinations will be made available on the website of the council and through SMS. The tabulation registers will be made available for schools through the careers portal," it added.

This year, approximately 3 lakh students have registered for the examination and are waiting for their ICSE, ISC Result 2021.

Steps to check ISC, ICSE 2021 Results on official website:

Step 1: Visit the websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option that reads,'Results 2021'

Step 3: Enter your unique ID, index number and security key. Click on login

Step 4: Hit on 'Submit' button

Step 5: Download your ICSE/ISC results 2021

Step 6: Take a printout of the results for future reference

How to check ISC, ICSE 2021 Results via SMS:

If students are unable to check their board results on official websites, scores can be accessed through SMS services.

To get ICSE results on your mobile phones, students can send their seven-digit unique id to 09248082883 in the following format: 'ICSE (Unique ID)'.

Similarly for ISC results, the candidate has to type his/her in the following way: 'ISC 123456 (Unique ID).

Steps to access ISC Class 12 results on careers portal:

Step 1: Log in to the careers portal - careers.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the Examination System

Step 3: On the menu bar, click on 'ISC' for checking Class 12 board results

Step 4: From the ISC menu, click on 'Reports'

Step 5: Click on 'Result Tabulation' to view the school's result tabulation

Step 6: Click on the 'Comparison table' to view the same

Evaluation Criteria:

As per the evaluation policy released earlier, the board would consider the marks of Class 9 and Class 10 internal exams to prepare ICSE result. On the other hand, the marks of Class 11 and Class 12 internal exams would be considered to prepare ISC results.

Internal assessment marks for the project work and practical work would be considered as it is.

Last date to raise objection

If a candidate has objections regarding computation of marks in the result, she or he may send an application to the school by 1 August, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof, CISCE has said.

"All the requests must be forwarded to the CISCE at asicse@cisce.org for the ICSE (Class 10) or at asisc@cisce.org_for the ISC (Class 12). The last date for forwarding the requests to the CISCE is 1 August, 2021," read the official notice.