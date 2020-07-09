ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Board Results 2020 Date: CISCE to announce Class 10, 12 scores tomorrow at 3 pm; check at cisce.org

The result will be made available through the Careers portal of the CISCE, through the board's main website and through SMS.

ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Board Results 2020 Date: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will release the results for Class 10th (ICSE) and Class 12th (ISC) for all affiliated schools tomorrow (Friday, 10 July) at 3 pm. The board made the official announcement in a notification on its website.

The result will be made available through the Careers portal of the board, through the board's main website and through SMS.

The board said that head of schools can access the Careers portal through the login credentials already provided to them. In case they face any problems, the schools can get in touch with the CISCE through email at ciscehelpdesk@orioninc.com or through phone at 1800-267-1760.

Students themselves can directly access their scores at www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

Students can easily download their results by following these steps

Step 1: After logging on to either of the two websites of the board: www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org, click on Results 2020.

Step 2: Select ICSE for Class 10, or ISC for Class 12 as applicable from the course option.

Step 3: Enter your unique ID, index number and the Captcha text shown on the screen. These details can be found on your admit card.

Step 4: Click on submit and download your results following instructions given on the website.

This year the results have been prepared on the basis of the students' performance in previous examinations and internal assessments instead of written papers, as has been the trend. This was done because the coronavirus pandemic interrupted class 10 and class 12 exams.

Last month, CISCE had cancelled the remaining board examinations for both class 10 and 12, which were scheduled to be held in July. CISCE has said that it will give the option to write remaining exams to both classes 10th and 12th students if they want to improve their results, however, news on this is expected later, Hindustan Times reported.

The ICSE board had earlier decided to conduct its pending examinations from 2 to 12 July across the state after they could not be held in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This year's unique evaluation scheme will take the average of a student’s best three papers marks in board examination to arrive at the aggregate performance. For papers that had to be cancelled, the board will take internal assessment (for 10th class)/ project and practical work into account (for 12th class).

"The components used to arrive at the formula to award the marks in the papers which have an internal assessment component is limited to the internal assessment marks in the papers and the performance of the candidates in the board examination in the papers that they have already appeared for so far, measured through their average marks obtained in the best three papers. While the former measures the subject proficiency of the candidates, the latter is a measure of their general academic ability," CISCE had said in its notification.

The board also revealed the algorithm it used for calculation of the marks. The same can be accessed here.