ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Board Results 2020 declared: Alternative ways to check scores if official websites cisce.org, results.cisce.org are slow
If the CISCE official website is slow, students need not worry and log on to the following alternative websites to check their ISC class 12 and ICSE class 10 board exam results.
ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Board Results 2020 declared | The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 board exam results today (10 July, Friday) at 3 pm. The scores are available on the official websites — cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
However, as it has been seen in the past, the official websites are often slow and unresponsive due to the heavy traffic after the results are declared. In such a scenario, students need not worry and log on to the following alternative websites to check their ISC Class 12 and ICSE Class 10 board exam results.
Follow LIVE Updates on CISCE Results 2020 here
Here some of the alternative websites to check your score:
How to check ISC Class 12 and ICSE Class 10 2020 result:
- Step 1: After logging on to either of the two websites of the board: www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org, click on Results 2020.
- Step 2: Select ICSE for Class 10, or ISC for Class 12 as applicable from the course option.
- Step 3: Enter your unique ID, index number and the Captcha text shown on the screen. These details can be found on your admit card.
- Step 4: Click on submit and download your results following instructions given on the website.
How to check ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 result 2020 via SMS:
Students can also check their board exam results via SMS. To receive scores via SMS, students must follow the format:
Type ISC <seven digit unique ID> and send it to – 09248082883.
Type ICSE <seven digit unique ID> and send it to – 09248082883.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
UP Board Results Declared 2020: 74.63% students clear UPMSP Class 12 exams; check scores at upmsp.edu.in
UP Board Results 2020 | This year, 74.63 percent of students who appeared for the Class 12 exams in the UPMSP board passed. In 2019, the pass percentage was 70.2 percent
UP Board Class 12 Result 2020: Anurag Malik tops UPMSP intermediate exams with 97%; check results at upmsp.edu.in
Malik, who hails from Baghbat and is a student of Shri Ram SM Inter College, Badaut secured 97 percent marks (485 out of 500) in the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 examination. Pranjal Singh with 96 percent marks (480/500), came in second place .
UP Board Class 10 Result 2020 pass percentage: 83.31% pass UP High School exam; girls outshine boys by fair margin
Of the total 27,72,656 candidates who appeared for Class 10 exam, a total 83.31 percent students cleared the exam this year