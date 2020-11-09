ICMR recruitment drive 2020: Application for 145 assistant and scientist posts open; apply online at icmr.gov.in

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released a notification to invite applications from candidates for the recruitment as scientists at ICMR. Interested and eligible applicants can fill and submit the application forms, read through the official guidelines and complete their application in the online mode by visiting the official website of the council at www.icmr.gov.in

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released a notification to invite applications from candidates for the recruitment as scientists at ICMR. Interested and eligible applicants can fill and submit the application forms, read through the official guidelines and complete their application in the online mode by visiting the official website of the council at www.icmr.gov.in. The last date to complete registration is on 5 December till 5.30 pm.

The drive to recruit ICMR Scientist E and D started from 6 November, the same day as when the notification was released by the medical council. According to NDTV there are four different posts up for grabs. While for the post of Scientist E (medical), 42 positions are vacant, ICMR will employ one Scientist E (non-medical) officer. On the other hand, there are 16 posts vacant for Scientist D (medical) and six for Scientist D (non-medical).

The report cited an official notification to state that all candidates applying for the post must be Indian citizens and the appointment will be made on regular basis under ‘Direct Recruitment’ “with all India transfer liability under the Council”.

There are certain educational and age requirements at place for the ICMR recruitment drive. According to a report, a Scientist E (medical as well as non-medical) candidate must be of maximum 50 years age. They must hold a MD/ MS/ DNB or equivalent degree from a MCl/ NMC recognised institute in relevant specialization.

Similarly, the candidates applying for the post of Scientist D (medical as well as non-medical), must be maximum 45 years old. They must hold a MD/ MS/ DNB/ MBBS or equivalent degree from a MCl/ NMC recognised institute in relevant specialization.

The report added that candidates need to pay Rs 1,500 as application fee. This payment has been left out for candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD and EWS categories. Women candidates are also exempted from this application fee.