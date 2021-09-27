ICMAI postpones Intermediate and Final June 2021 exams, merges papers with December 2021 exam session

Candidates who had submitted the applications for the June 2021 exam, can make alterations to their examination centre, group and other details

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has deferred the Intermediate and Final June 2021 exams. The exams, which were previously supposed to be held from 21 to 28 October, will now be merged with the ICMAI Final and Intermediate December 2021 exams, as per the official notification.

ICMAI said that the June 2021 exams had been deferred due to “unavoidable circumstances”. The revised exam timetable and other details will be released soon.

The ICMAI Final and Intermediate June 2021 exams were set to take place in two shifts between 21 and 28 October, across various exam centres in 99 cities.

As per the official notice, the examination form submitted by the candidates for the ICMAI Final/Intermediate June 2021 exams will be considered for the December 2021 exam, meaning that candidates will not have to apply again. The relevant benefits availed by candidates for the June 2021 exam will be carried over to the December 2021, including fee payment and subject wise exemption.

Candidates who had not registered for the ICMAI Intermediate/Final June 2021 exams, can submit a fresh application for the exams scheduled in December.

According to the notice, candidates who had submitted the applications for the June 2021 exam, can make alterations to their examination centre, group and other details. For the alterations, applicants will need to differential exam fee through a Demand Draft “along with their online submitted application form to be sent to the Examination Directorate" within the ICMAI Final and Intermediate December 2021 exam due date.

ICMAI had recently released the results of the Foundation June 2021 exam. The exam was conducted on 5 September as a home-based online test. The ICMAI Foundation June 2021 exam was conducted in two shifts, with the first one from 10 am to 12 noon, while the second shift took place from 2 pm to 4 pm. Applicants had to answer all questions in the paper in order to complete and submit the exam.