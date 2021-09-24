CMA June 2021 Foundation exam: ICMAI releases test results, candidates can check scores at icmai.in

Candidates can check their scorecards for details like their roll number, name, registration number, qualifying status, paper wise and total marks gained

The results of the Cost Management Accounting (CMA) June 2021 Foundation exam have been declared by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI). Applicants can now view their grade cards by visiting the official website at https://icmai.in/.

Steps to view ICMAI CMA June 2021 Foundation exam:

― Visit the official website at https://icmai.in/

― Click on the notification for the ICMAI CMA June 2021 Foundation exam results that is available on the homepage

― Click the link for viewing results online

― Enter the identification number and press the submit button

― The ICMAI CMA June 2021 Foundation results will appear on the screen

― Check your scorecard and save a copy for the future

If any applicant is dissatisfied with their results, they can opt for answer sheet verification through the official website. After the results are declared, the answer sheet verification process is available for the students for up to 30 days.

Students need to score a minimum of 40 percent marks in all the subjects, as well as 50 percent aggregate marks, to qualify the ICMAI CA Foundation exam. Students who have passed the Foundation exam, go to the official website and apply for the CMA Intermediate exam 2021, as per NDTV.

The ICMAI CMA June 2021 Foundation exam was conducted on 5 September in home-based online mode. The exam was held in two shifts, from 10 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm. There was no negative marking done for the100 Multiple Choice Question (MCQs) paper. Candidates had to attempt all questions in order to complete the exam.

The ICMAI had issued guidelines for candidates who were appearing for the home-based test. The notice states ICMAI would reserve the right to admission.