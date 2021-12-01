ICG recruitment 2021: Registrations for Assistant Commandant begin from 6 December, get details here

The preliminary examination for ICG Assistant Commandant will be conducted tentatively in January 2022 and the admit cards for the examination will be issued on 28 December

The recruitment of Assistant Commandant -02/2022 batch will be started by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) from 6 December. Candidates can apply for the recruitment of Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer), once the application window is opened, on the official website https://joinindiancoastguard.gov.in/.

The deadline for registration is 17 December up to 5 pm. The preliminary examination for ICG Assistant Commandant will be conducted tentatively in January 2022 and the admit cards for the examination will be issued on 28 December.

The ICG Assistant Commandant 02/2022 batch exam is being conducted for a total of 40 General Duty and Commercial Pilot Entry vacancies along with 10 posts of Technical (Engineering and Electrical) officers. However, the vacancy for GD and Technical officers is available only for male candidates, as per the official notice.

Direct link to the notification is here.

Selection

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam and a final selection.

For the preliminary round, applicants will be tested on their Mental Ability/Cognitive Aptitude along with a Picture Perception and Discussion Test (PP&DT). Applicants who qualify the preliminary round will be eligible for the final selection, which consists of a Psychological Test, a group task and an interview.

Further, candidates will be called for document verification based on the merit list which will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained at the Final Selection Board.

Eligibility

A candidate must be born between 1 July, 1997 and 30 June, 2001, in order to be eligible to apply in both the branches. This means that the applicant should be between 20 to 24 years of age. An upper age relaxation of 5 years will be given to a candidate belonging to the SC/ST category and 3 years relaxation on upper age will be given to OBC candidates.

To apply for General Duty, candidates should have a bachelor’s degree with 60 percent marks from any recognized university. Candidates who studied Math and physics till Class 12 or did class 12 of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with scoring 60 percent aggregate in Math and physics can also apply for GD.

Candidates who have a valid Commercial Pilot License issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) may apply for the Commercial Pilot Entry. However, these candidates should have passed at least Class 12 (physics and Math) with 60 percent marks in aggregate.

Those applying for the Technical post should have an engineering degree with 60 percent marks in aggregate or should have at least 60 percent marks in aggregate in Math and Physics in Class 12.

