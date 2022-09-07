A total of 71 Vacancies are available for General Duty (GD), Commercial Pilot Licence (SSA), and Technical and Law Entry batch

The recruitment for various branches as an Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer) will end today, 7 September.

The applications for the same were invited by the Indian Coast Guard. Indian Male/Female candidates can apply for the same on the official web portal at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the registration window will be open at 5:30 PM only. A total of 71 Vacancies are available for General Duty (GD), Commercial Pilot Licence (SSA), and Technical and Law Entry batch.

It should be noted that an aspirant can apply for one branch only. Filling a number of applications will lead to the cancellation of all applications. The notification mentions that the shortlisting criteria will be on the basis of a higher percentage of marks in the qualifying exam and the qualifying cut-off for a particular branch or centre may get increased by more than 60 per cent if more applications with higher per cent are there.

What is the educational qualification required?

General Duty (GD) – An aspirant should have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with a total of at least 55 per cent marks. The applicant should have studied Mathematics and Physics as subjects up to intermediate or class 12 of the 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with at least 55 per cent aggregate in Mathematics and Physics.

Commercial Pilot Entry – Candidates should be holding a current /valid Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). He/She should have passed class 12 with Physics and Mathematics and should have scored at least 55 per cent marks in aggregate.

Technical (Mechanical) – The candidate should hold an Engineering degree from a recognised university in Naval Architecture or Marine or Mechanical or Automotive or Mechatronics or Industrial and Production or Design or Metallurgy or Aeronautical or Aerospace with at least 60 per cent aggregate marks.

Technical (Electrical/Electronics) – The candidate should hold an Engineering degree of a recognised university in Electronics or Electrical or Telecommunication or Instrumentation or Electronics and Communication or Instrumentation and Control or Power Engineering or Power Electronics with a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks. Law Entry – A degree in Law from a recognised university with at least 60 per cent aggregate marks

More details about the eligibility are in the notification below:

https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/cgcat/assets/img/news/Advertisement_for_Asst_Comdt_02-2023_Batch.pdf

What are the details to apply for ICG Assistant Commandant Recruitment?

– Visit the official website of ICG at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

– Go to the application link

– Fill in your details

– Pay your Application Fee

– Submit your ICG application

For more details on the selection process and application fee, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.