We sometimes get in situations where we need a hack, and our saviour in such times turns out to be the internet. One such hack has been shared on Twitter recently in which the method for removing excess oil from a dish has been revealed. In the clip, an individual dips a round ice block in what appears to be a soup, and the oil present in the dish sticks to the ice block. The ice is then removed from the soup and the excess oil can be seen frozen on its surface. The person then separates the oil from the ice block via a spoon.

Have a look at this video here:

This is how ice is used to remove oil pic.twitter.com/1zvQCUzT9X — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) October 2, 2022



The clip has attracted a wide range of reactions in the comment section.

A user wondered why so much oil was put in the dish.

Why you put that much oil in that you need to remove the oil like this way — Hira sheikh (@Hira_says9) October 2, 2022



A person asked if this method of removing oil can be used on an industrial scale.

Could this work on an industrial scale such as:

1-freezing oil spills?

2-Breaking/retrieving and disposing? — TIMO-3 (@TIMO317) October 2, 2022



Some people pointed out that it was the fat which was removed and not the oil. An individual wrote, “Oil doesn’t harden with cold. Saturated fats do.” He went on to say that the person was either using butter or coconut oil for cooking.

More like fat. Oil doesn’t harden with cold. Saturated fats do. So the dude was probably cooking with either butter or coconut oil — Wow thats a cringe name (@SarcasmBoy3) October 2, 2022



Some viewers stated that the people who are talking about not adding too much oil have no experience in cooking.

Everyone saying “just don’t add oil” have no idea what they’re taking about and no experience cooking. — Cafecito 🎃 (@MiamiCondoLaw) October 3, 2022



There were many people who appreciated this hack.

Wonderful. This ice filter is a much needed cuisine hack for a light and healthy feeling — Divaker V Vittal ದಿವಾಕರ್ ವಿ ವಿಠ್ಠಲ್ (@divaker01) October 3, 2022



One user suggested that we can use this method for solving the issue of oil spills in the ocean.

They should use that method for the oceans that has spills. that would clean up the ocean alot — Big Tee (@MindNezz) October 3, 2022



This is not the only viral food hack available on social media. Recently, Chef Pankaj Bhadouria shared a video on Instagram in which she reveals the method for cleaning the bottom of a pan. First, she sprinkles some salt on the bottom of a dirty pan, and then adds baking soda over it. She then squeezes out some liquid dish wash soap on the bottom surface and gently rubs it. After that, she covers the surface with some tissue paper, and then pours some vinegar on it. Finally, she leaves it for 10 minutes.

Watch this video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria (@masterchefpankajbhadouria)



After the process is complete, the surface still appears to be a little dirty. Pankaj Bhadouria pours a little cleaning liquid on the base of the pan and gently rubs before keeping it aside for nearly 10 minutes. She rubs the surface again to reveal that the pan actually got clean.

