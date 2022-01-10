The submission of the online application started on 18 December 2021

The last day to apply for over 600 Technician (T-1) posts at the ICAR Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) is today, 10 January. Interested candidates can apply for the posts till 11.55 pm on the official website of ICAR- https://iari.res.in .

The submission of the online application started on 18 December 2021.

ICAR Technician recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of ICAR - https://iari.res.in

On the homepage, click on tab -“Recruitment Cell” to apply for Technician posts

Find Technician (T-1) application window and click on it

Follow the registration process

Upload the required documents for ICAR Technician recruitment 2021 and submit the form

Take a printout of the ICAR Technician recruitment 2021 for future reference

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) will conduct the online objective type examination (CBT) for Technician (T-1) posts between 25 January to 5 February, 2022. It is to be noted that the qualifying marks for the online exam are 30 percent for candidates belonging to SC/OBC/EWS categories, 25 percent for the ST category candidates and 40 percent for unreserved category applicants.

ICAR Technician recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit

Candidates should not be less than 18 years of age to apply for the technician posts, whereas the maximum age limit is 30 years as of 10 January 2022. Upper age is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates, by 3 years for OBC aspirants and by 10 years for Persons with Benchmark Disability applicants.

Education qualification

The applicants should have passed Matriculation from a recognised Board.

For more details about ICAR Technician recruitment process, applicants are requested to read the official notification.

Check the official notification here.

Application Fee

Candidates who belong to the UR/OBC-NCL(NCL)/EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 (Rs 300 as registration fee and 700 as an examination fee). Those who belong to Women/ Schedule Tribe/Schedule Caste/ PwD/ and Ex-Servicemen category will be exempted from the examination fee but they have to pay a registration fee of Rs 300.

With this recruitment drive, the ICAR aims to fill a total of 641 Technician posts (T-1) in Pay Level-3.

For more details and queries, applicants are advised to visit the official website - https://iari.res.in .

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.