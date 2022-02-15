ICAR-IARI releases exam dates for the post of Technician T-1, know dates and full details

Examinations for Technician (T-1) are scheduled to be held on 28 February, 2 March, 4 March and 5 March this year.

The examination dates for the post of Technician (T-1) have been released by ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute. Examinations for Technician (T-1) are scheduled to be held on 28 February, 2 March, 4 March and 5 March this year.

Candidates can check the official notification on the website for more details - iari.res.in

Applicants can also view the notification through the following steps:

-Visit the official website - iari.res.in

-Click on link that reads, ‘Online exam for the post of Technician (T-1)’ on the homepage

-View the notification displayed on the screen

-Download and save a copy for future reference

Direct link to the notification is here.

The examination for ICAR Technician shall be a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will consist of 100 objective type questions. Each question will carry one mark. However, there shall be a penalty for a wrong answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Applicants who belong to the Unreserved category need to secure 40 percent marks in the CBT to qualify the written examination. Candidates from SC/OBC/EWS should obtain 30 percent marks to qualify whereas ST candidates need 25 percent to qualify the exam.

In order to be eligible for this post, applicants must have attained the minimum age of 18 years as on 10 January, 2022. The upper age limit for this post is capped at 30 years. The maximum age limit for serving regular employees of ICAR is 58 years as on 10 January this year. A relaxation on the upper age limit shall be given to candidates who belong to reserved categories.

Applicants must also possess a matriculation pass certificate from a recognised Board in order to be eligible for the post. Candidates had earlier filled in their Matric percentage or CGPA in the application form at the time of registration. Applicants must produce their Matric certificate when called for document verification.

The recruitment drive by ICAR-IARI is being carried out to fill a total of 641 vacancies for Technician (T-1).

For more details, candidates can refer to the notification here and should also visit the official website for further updates.

