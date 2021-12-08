ICAR Counselling 2021: Round 2 seat allotment results to be declared today; check icarexam.net
The deadline for uploading the documents for the second round of counselling is up to 5 pm on 11 December
The results of the second round of seat allotment will be released by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), at 5 pm today, 8 December. Candidates can check the round 2 seat allotment results on the official website of ICAR icarexam.net.
Here's how to check the result when it becomes available:
- Visit the official website - icarexam.net
- Click on the link given for downloading the second round of ICAR seat allotment on the homepage
- Key in your details such as application number and password
- View the ICAR seat allotment result and keep a printout for future use
According to the online counselling schedule available on the website, for the second round of counselling, the seat allotment and uploading of documents by students will begin today from 5 pm today.
The processes of depositing the seat acceptance fee, generation of provisional allotment letter, re-submission of documents (if required) and online response to queries raised by the ICAR universities will also start from today.
The deadline for uploading the documents for the second round of counselling is up to 5 pm on 11 December. The educational institutes will verify the documents of the candidates till 14 December.
Applicants have to keep in mind that the last date to re-submit the documents by candidates as well as the last date for verification of re-submitted documents by the institutes is 15 December.
The deadline for depositing the seat acceptance fee by candidates is 16 December whereas the last date for online reporting and fee reconciliation and by the ICAR universities is 17 December.
Once the second round of online counselling is complete, a third seat allotment list will be released by ICAR on 22 December.
The ICAR counselling is being held for all candidates who appeared in the undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate entrance exams of the council. The results for the first round of seat allotment was released by ICAR on 26 November.
