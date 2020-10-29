ICAI warns against fake notice on social media regarding ICAI CA exam 2020 schedule; check dates on icai.org

ICAI has released Standard Operating Procedures to ensure that the CA exam is being conducted strictly following the safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has warned against a fake notice that is being circulated saying that the CA November exam 2020 dates have been postponed.

ICAI said that it has initiated appropriate action against those spreading false information. The institute has also asked the candidates appearing for the exam to check the official website icai.org for updates. ICAI said there has been no change in CA November 2020 exam schedule and it will be conducted strictly in accordance on dates already announced.

ICAI will issue the CA final, inter and foundation programmes admit cards on 1 November, according to NDTV. Once released, candidates will be able to download the hall ticket from the official website using their registration numbers and other login credentials.

Students are hereby informed that there is no change in exam schedule as already announced vide ICAI’s announcement dated 13.10.2020 (https://t.co/o2L2Kwnbw0) & the same shall be held strictly in accordance with schedule announced already. Details- https://t.co/T6ySvzki3f pic.twitter.com/Og6iE6YcMP — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) October 27, 2020

The ICAI CA November exam was earlier scheduled between 2 and 7 November, but the dates have been postponed by the institute. The ICAI CA exam 2020 will now begin from 21 November. The exam will continue till 14 December.

The exam will be conducted in a single shift and will start from 2 pm. The institute had earlier this month postponed the CA November 2020 exam for students appearing from the test centres in Bihar, where the Legislative Assembly Elections are underway.

The Institute has also released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure that the CA exam is being conducted strictly following the safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students will have to carry their admit card to the exam centre on the day of the test. If they do not carry the hall ticket, they will not be permitted to appear for the test.