ICAI to start online revision classes, motivational sessions for intermediate and final level students from 22 April

In order to help students revise the syllabus for the forthcoming examination in June, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is starting live revision classes from 22 April. The ICAI has taken this decision in view of the coroanvirus lockdown.

Students of intermediate and final level will benefit from the live revision classes, which will be free for all. One can avail of these classes on mobile phones or laptops.

The classes will run from 7 am to 10 am and 7 pm to 9 pm. Students will get notes of the classes and practice questions.

A notification by the ICAI says, “Besides, the subject related sessions, there will be special and motivational sessions by eminent speakers like CA Girish Ahuja, Padma Shree CA TN Manoharan and CA Amarjeet Chopra.”

The central council members will be summarising and sharing their thoughts in the starting of each session.

There will also be question-answer session for each subject by the Board of Studies after the live revision classes are over.

Follow LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak here

The ICAI last month rescheduled Chartered Accountant examinations initially scheduled from 2 May to 18 May in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The exam will now be held from 19 June to 4 July.

ICAI has pledged to contribute Rs 21 crore to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) and Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) in the fight against the pandemic.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.