Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: No ease in lockdown restrictions in Telangana till 7 May; India confirms 16,116 COVID-19 cases

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates In Photos: Toll collection resumes in Borkhedi national highway in Nagpur Maharashtra: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) resumes toll collection on national highways from today. Visuals from Borkhedi toll plaza in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/nbdhMCCMlg — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates Agra registers 255 COVID-19 cases, six deaths With 14 more individuals testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Agra on Sunday, the total number of confirmed cases in the district climbed to 255. "Fourteen people have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the tally to 255," said the Agra district administration in a statement. So far six people have succumbed to the infectious disease.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates No relaxation in Delhi lockdown for at least a week, COVID-19 cases at 1,893 Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that in view of the current coronavirus situation in the National Capital, no relaxation will be given in the lockdown for at least a week. "We have decided to keep people of Delhi safe. The lockdown will remain and there will be no relaxation. We will review the situation again after a week," said Kejriwal.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rises to 16,116 with 519 deaths The Union health ministry on Sunday said that at least 519 people had died due to the novel coronavirus so far and the number of confirmed cases have climbed to 16,116 in India, registering an increase of 31 deaths and 1,324 cases since Saturday evening. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 13,295 while 2,301 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates Lockdown restrictions to be partially lifted in Orange-B, Green zones in Kerala The Kerala government will ease lockdown restrictions in its Green and Orange-B zones in the state effective from Monday. In some districts, even restaurants, shops, and public transport facilities will be allowed to operate, said state government officials. Kerala has classified the districts in the state under four different zones — Red, Green, Orange-A and Orange-B, for containing the COVID-19 pandemic. Orange-B zone comprises Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Thrissur and Wayanad. The lockdown will be in effect until 24 April in this zone and then partial relaxation will be allowed. Kottayam and Idukki come under the Green zone, in which lockdown will be in effect until 20 April and then regulations will be eased.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Maharashtra govt to allow industrial activities to resume in select areas Maharashtra will allow a limited number of sectors to resume business on Monday, after a weeks-long shutdown to curb the fast-spreading coronavirus that left millions out of work. Maharashtra, home to financial centre Mumbai, has the biggest share of India’s caseload of 16,116 infections, including a large number now ripping through its densely-packed slums. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray told a news conference on Sunday that some activity would be permitted in the least-affected parts of the state while observing a strict lockdown in the red zones that have the maximum number of cases.

Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates Telangana Cabinet decides to extend lockdown in state till 7 May Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced extension of the lockdown imposed in view of the novel coronavirus in the state till 7 May. He said the lockdown will be enforced in a stringent manner. Food delivery mobile applications will not be allowed starting Monday. "The cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown in the state till 7 May. The cabinet will take stock of the situation on 5 May," he said. Rao informed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 858, including 21 deaths. Five districts - Warangal, Yadradri Bhadradri, Siddipet, Wanaparthy - are coronavirus-free, he said, adding, "We are doing better than many other states".

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced extension of the lockdown imposed in view of the novel coronavirus in the state till 7 May. He said the lockdown will be enforced in a stringent manner. Food delivery mobile applications will not be allowed starting Monday.

"The cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown in the state till 7 May. The cabinet will take stock of the situation on 5 May," he said.

The Union health ministry on Sunday said that at least 519 people had died due to coronavirus so far and the number of positive cases have climbed to 16,116 in India, registering an increase of 31 deaths and 1,324 cases since Saturday evening.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 13,295 while 2,301 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

While Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that some industries will be allowed to resume operations in certain areas from Monday, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced an extension of the lockdown till 7 May.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a LinkedIn post, urged unity and brotherhood in the face of COVID-19.

COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 19, 2020

State-wise data

Of the 519 deaths, the highest number of 211 was reported from Maharashtra, followed by Madhya Pradesh (70), Gujarat (58), Delhi (43) and Telangana (18).

The death toll reached 17 and 16 in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab respectively. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported 15 deaths each.

Karnataka has reported 14 deaths, West Bengal 12, while Rajasthan has registered 11 fatalities.

The disease has claimed five lives in Jammu and Kashmir, while Kerala and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

Jharkhand and Bihar have reported two deaths each, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

According to the health ministry's data updated in the evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra (3,651), followed by Delhi (1,893), Gujarat (1,604), Madhya Pradesh (1,407) and Tamil Nadu (1,372).

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,351 in Rajasthan and 1,084 in Uttar Pradesh.

Telangana has 844 cases, Andhra Pradesh 603 and Kerala 400.

The number of cases has risen to 384 in Karnataka, 341 in Jammu and Kashmir, 310 in West Bengal, 233 in Haryana and 219 in Punjab.

Bihar has reported 86 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 61 such cases.

Forty-two people have been infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh has 39 cases.

Chhattisgarh has 36 cases, Assam and Jharkhand have registered 35 cases each. Chandigarh has 23 COVID-19 cases, Ladakh 18, while 14 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meghalaya has reported 11 cases, while Goa and Puducherry have seven COVID-19 patients each.

Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website. The website also mentioned that the patient from Nagaland was shifted to Assam.

'Need to start economic wheels again': Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray told a news conference on Sunday that some activity would be permitted in the least-affected parts of the state while observing a strict lockdown in the red zones that have the maximum number of cases.

“We need to start the economic wheels again. We are giving selective permissions from tomorrow, especially in orange zones and green zones,” he said, referring to areas with lower levels of infection.

Industries ready to provide accommodation to their workers during the lockdown will be given food grain supply and permission for raw material from the state, he said.

"The state government is allowing the industries from green and orange zones to start production and processing activities in a restricted manner. The industries will have to arrange the accommodation for their workers. They would not travel long distance for work," he said.

The green zones are those which have not reported any coronavirus case, while orange zones are the ones where only a few cases have been reported.

The chief minister also said that except for movement of essential services, all the district borders would remained sealed.

But Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government has decided not to relax lockdown restrictions which is in force till May 3 as of now since coronavirus appears to be spreading at a "faster pace" in the national capital. The government will assess the situation again after one week, he said.

The Telangana government has decided to extend lockdwon in the state till 7 May. During this period, food delivery services will not be permitted to function and no religious congregation will be allowed in any place.

Govt bars e-commerce companies from selling non-essential products

Four days after e-commerce companies were allowed to sell products like mobile phones, refrigerators and ready-made garments, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued an order excluding non-essential items from their business. The April 15 order had said e-commerce platforms were allowed to sell such items from April 20.

Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) officials had earlier said televison sets and laptops could also be sold online after which a few e-commerce companies had starting accepting orders.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also wrote a letter to the chief secretaries of all States and Union Territories giving a clarification.

"...I would like to clarify that while operations of e-commerce companies for non-essential goods stands prohibited, however they will continue to operate for essential goods as has been allowed earlier and continue to be allowed," he said.

Bhalla also said labourers, who are stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown, will be allowed to go to their respective places of work within a state with certain conditions.

He, however, made it clear there will be no inter-state movement of workers during the lockdown.

Since additional activities, outside the containment zones, have been permitted in the 'consolidated revised guidelines' with effect from April 20, these workers could be engaged in industrial, manufacturing, construction, farming and MNREGA works, he said.

Agriculture, construction, Information Technology(IT), industrial units in the SEZs and rural areas and e-commerce operations were among the select sectors where the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions are to be lifted from April 20 in a bid to also reduce the distress caused to millions of people.

The announcement to ease the curbs to allow some “select necessary activities” in areas which are not COVID-19 hotspots was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 while declaring the extension of the three-week nationwide lockdown for another 19 days till May 3 to battle the pandemic. The next day, the MHA unveiled the guidelines with some conditions.

The relaxations lay strict emphasis on social distancing with a warning by the Centre it will be withdrawn if there is any violation of lockdown norms. Wearing of masks is also being mandatory besides making spitting a punishable offence with a fine of at least Rs.1,000.

The permitted activities from April 20 are aimed at ensuring agricultural and related activities remain fully functional, rural economy functions with maximum efficiency, employment opportunities are created for daily wage earners and other members of labour force, select industrial activities are allowed to resume their operations, with safeguards and mandatory standard operating protocols and digital economy, the MHA said.

