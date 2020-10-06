ICAI reopens window to change test centre for November 2020 CA exams; last date 8 October
In a notification, ICAI said that the decision to allow the changes has been taken in view of the health and safety requirements arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has re-opened the online facility to change the exam centre a candidate may have opted for during the application process. The correction window for candidates seeking change of test city for ICAI CA November 2020 exams will be shut by 8 October, those interested can request for a different exam centre at icaiexam.icai.org before the last date.
In a notification, ICAI said that the decision to re-open the CA correction window has been taken in view of the health and safety requirements arising out of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a report by Careers 360, no changes will be accepted by ICAI in the already applied group/ medium, either in exam form or through previous correction windows.
The ICAI CA November examination 2020 will start be held from 1 to 18 November. A report by Times Now said that the exams will be held in 207 cities across the country and in 5 cities abroad.
The examination will be held in single-shift on all days from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Steps to change exam centre for ICAI CA November 2020:
Step 1: Go to the website - icaiexam.icai.org.
Step 2: On the login page, key in your credentials.
Step 3: Make the changes in ICAI CA November 2020 exam centre.
Step 4: Press the submit button.
The schedule of the examination was released by ICAI in July. As per the Institute, Papers 3 and 4 of CA Foundation Examination will be of 2 hours while Elective Paper 6 of Final Examination under the new scheme will be of 4 hours. All other exams will be of 3 hours each.
