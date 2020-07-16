ICAI CA 2020: Exam for chartered accountants to begin from 1 November; check schedule on icai.org
The notification states that there will be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day being declared a public holiday by either the Central Government or the State Government.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule for the CA November examination on its official website icai.org. Candidates can download the examination timetable for the Foundation, Intermediate and Final year courses from there. As per the official notification, the ICAI CA November examination will begin from 1 November and conclude on 18 November.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the online application process will start on 5 August and the deadline to apply is 25 August. Candidates can still apply between 25 August and 4 September, but by paying a late fee.
As per a Times Now report, the CA Exam will be conducted in 2017 cities across the country and in 5 cities abroad. Students will have to pay the examination fees online by using a VISA or MASTER or MAESTRO Credit/ Debut/ Rupay Card/ Net Banking/ Bhim UPI.
The full schedule for the CA Exams:
- ICAI CA Foundation Course Examination (new scheme): 9, 11, 15 and 17 November 2020.
- ICAI CA Intermediate Course Examination (IPC) for Group-I: 2, 4, 6 and 8h November 2020. The Group-II exams will be held on 10, 12 and 16 November 2020.
- ICAI CA Intermediate Course Examination (new scheme) for Group-I: 2, 4, 6 and 8 November 2020 while Group-II exams will be held on 10, 12, 16 and 18 November 2020.
- ICA CA Final Course Examination (old scheme) for Group –I: 1, 3, 5 and 7 November 2020 while the Group -II exam will be conducted on 9, 11, 15 and 17 November 2020.
- ICAI CA Final Course Examination (new scheme) for Group –I: 1, 3, 5 and 7 November 2020 while Group -II exam are scheduled on 9, 11, 15 and 17 November 2020.
According to ICAI Papers 3 and 4 of Foundation Examination are of 2 hours while Elective Paper 6 of Final Examination under the new scheme is of 4 hours. All other exams are of 3 hours each.
Careers 360 reports that candidates of Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final (Old and New Scheme) Examinations will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers. However, with respect to the Post Qualification Course viz.: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT), the medium of answering will only be English.
