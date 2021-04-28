ICAI is also considering postponing CA Foundation Exam which is supposed to be held in June this year

The Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI), on Tuesday, 27 April, issued a notice postponing the final and intermediate May 2021 examination. The final exam was scheduled to be conducted on 21 May while the intermediate test was to be held on 22 May. As per the official announcement on the official website, both these exams have been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Adding that the decision has been taken in the interest and well-being of the students, the notice signed by the Additional Secretary of Exams (ICAI) SK Garg also states that the new dates for the exam will be decided after reviewing the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic. ICAI has also informed that students will be given a 25-day notice before the new examination date.

Candidates can visit the website to find any update on the date of the examination. All the notifications will be available on the ICAI site.

ICAI is also considering postponing CA Foundation Exam which is supposed to be held in June this year. The situation is under review and a decision will be taken soon about the exam.

On Monday, 26 April, the institute released a notice for the students who have been facing problems in filling the examination form for CA Foundation Exam.

The notice said that those students who are facing difficulty in filling the admit card or roll number of senior secondary examination can declare the name of the examination that they will be giving. Aspirants can send their admit card numbers later to the ICAI Bhawan.