Chartered Accountant 2021 Foundation Exam is scheduled to be held on 24, 26, 28, and 30 June

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released an important notice for the foundation level exam candidates.

Some aspirants facing problems in getting their their applications and declarations attested from a CA member/Gazetted Officer or head of an institutional institute have approached the ICAI.

The applications were also facing problems filing the applications as it requires them to fill their senior secondary exam or admit card details. However, Class 12 boards have been postponed.

According to the notification, in order to help the students, the institute has decided:

1. Those who are not able to upload their photographs and signature, can now upload their Aadhaar Card instead along with their application form. After things normalise, such students can send their declaration duly signed by a member of the Institute/ Gazetted Officer/ Head of the Educational Institute. It should be sent to ICAI Bhawan, C-1, Sector-1 Noida 201301, or at foundation_examhelpline@icai.in. Candidates need to mention their registration number at the time of sending these documents.

2. Those who will be appearing for the Class 12 boards this year must submit a declaration that they will be appearing for the said examination. Once the COVID-19 second wave subsides, they should send their Admit Card or Roll Number to the address or email mentioned in Point Number 1.

The institute has extended the last date of waiving–off =condonation fees from 31 March to 30 June. This has been done as the students and articled assistants are facing difficulties in filling Form 102/103 for registration of articleship as non-judicial stamp papers are not available and also for filling the Form 112 which is used to seek permission to pursue another course due to the closure of academic institutions.