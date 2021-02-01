ICAI likely to release CA November Result 2020 today; check at icai.org, via SMS

The foundation course exam was conducted from 8 to 14 December, while the final course exam was conducted from 21 November to 6 December

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the CA November Result 2020 for the final course today (1 February). Candidates who gave the exam can check their result through the official site of ICAI - icai.org.

The CA November exam was conducted from 21 November to 14 December. The foundation course exam was conducted from 8 to 14 December, while the final course exam was conducted from 21 November to 6 December. The intermediate exam was conducted from 22 November to 7 December.

Ahead of the CA November exam, the ICAI had released an announcement for candidates who tested positive for COVID-19 and intended to appear for the examination. The ICAI has said it will take serious action against such candidates who not only endanger the health and safety of the candidates and exam personnel.

Here's how to check the CA November Result 2020:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on CA November Result 2020 for final course link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will have to enter login details.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen and candidates must check the results and download the page.

Step 5: Candidates need to keep a hard copy of the results for future use.

According to an earlier notification by ICAI, for getting results through SMS< final examination candidates of the old course should type CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (six-digit final examination roll number). For final exam candidates of new course, they should type CAFNLNEW (space) XXXXXX. Both should text it to 57575. The result websites, according to the notification are, http://icaiexam.icai.org, http://caresults.icai.org, http://icai.nic.in.