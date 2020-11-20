CA November 2020 exam to start tomorrow; ICAI tells COVID-19 positive students not to appear for test
The Union health ministry as also said that if a candidate is found not abiding by the guidelines, then he/she will be punished under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005
The ICAI CA 2020 exam will be conducted on Saturday, 21 November. Ahead of the exam, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released an announcement for candidates who have positive for COVID-19 and who "intend to appear for the examination".
The ICAI's statement said that it will take serious action against such candidates who will "not only endanger the health and safety of other candidates and the exam personnel but also be in contravention of law and the directions of authorities".
According to a report by Careers 360, the Ministry of Health, Government of India, in its notice had stated that if a candidate is medically reported COVID-19 positive, he/she will not be permitted to take the ICAI CA November 2020 exam.
https://news.careers360.com/icai-exam-2020-important-announcement-related-ca-november-2020-session
Candidates suffering from COVID-19 will not be allotted to the examination centre.
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/home/education/news/icai-cautions-covid-positive-students-plan-to-appear-for-ca-nov-exams/articleshow/79320067.cms
ICAI CA November 2020 exam will continue till 14 December. Earlier this week, the Institute released a notice regarding change of 20 test centres for the upcoming examination due to "unavoidable circumstances".
https://www.firstpost.com/india/ca-november-2020-exams-icai-shifts-certain-exam-centres-due-to-unavoidable-circumstances-9026081.html
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
India reports 38,617 COVID-19 cases taking total over 89 lakh; recovery rate at 93.52%
There are 4,46,805 active coronavirus cases in the country which comprises 5.01 percent of the total caseload, said the health ministry on Wednesday
India's daily COVID-19 infections below 30,000 after four months, active cases drop to 4.53 lakh
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 88,74,290 with 29,163 infections being reported on Tuesday while the toll climbed to 1,30,519, said the health ministry
India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 88 lakh-mark with 41,100 new cases; toll reaches 1,29,635
The total number of recoveries has surged to 82,05,728, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.09 percent