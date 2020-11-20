CA November 2020 exam to start tomorrow; ICAI tells COVID-19 positive students not to appear for test

The Union health ministry as also said that if a candidate is found not abiding by the guidelines, then he/she will be punished under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005

The ICAI CA 2020 exam will be conducted on Saturday, 21 November. Ahead of the exam, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released an announcement for candidates who have positive for COVID-19 and who "intend to appear for the examination".

The ICAI's statement said that it will take serious action against such candidates who will "not only endanger the health and safety of other candidates and the exam personnel but also be in contravention of law and the directions of authorities".

According to a report by Careers 360, the Ministry of Health, Government of India, in its notice had stated that if a candidate is medically reported COVID-19 positive, he/she will not be permitted to take the ICAI CA November 2020 exam.

https://news.careers360.com/icai-exam-2020-important-announcement-related-ca-november-2020-session

Candidates suffering from COVID-19 will not be allotted to the examination centre.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/home/education/news/icai-cautions-covid-positive-students-plan-to-appear-for-ca-nov-exams/articleshow/79320067.cms

ICAI CA November 2020 exam will continue till 14 December. Earlier this week, the Institute released a notice regarding change of 20 test centres for the upcoming examination due to "unavoidable circumstances".

https://www.firstpost.com/india/ca-november-2020-exams-icai-shifts-certain-exam-centres-due-to-unavoidable-circumstances-9026081.html