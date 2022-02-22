ICAI invites applications for May 2022 CA exam; apply at icaiexam.icai

The Chartered Accountants Exam 2022 shall be conducted in May this year

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has invited applications for Chartered Accountants exam (Foundation, Intermediate and Final). The deadline to apply for ICAI CA exam 2022 is 13 May. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can do so at the official website of ICAI - icaiexam.icai.org.

Methodical procedure to register for ICAI CA 2022 is here:

-Visit the official website - icaiexam.icai.org

-Click on ‘Login/Register’ tab

-Next, Login to your portal though the ‘Login/Register’ tab on the homepage

-Key in your details and upload relevant documents

-Pay the mentioned application fee and submit the form

-Keep a copy of the submitted form to use it in the future

In case an applicant is not able to fill the form within the given deadline, they can submit the online application form with a late fee, till 20 March.

The Chartered Accountants Exam 2022 shall be conducted in May this year. The Foundation Course exam will begin on 23 and end on 29 May. The Intermediate Course Group I exam shall start on 15 and end on 22 May. Intermediate Group II exam is scheduled to be conducted from 24 and continue till 30 May.

Final Course Examination Group I shall begin on 14 May and end on 21 May. The Group II exam for Final Course will be held from 23 May to 29 May. The International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) will be held on 14 May and 17 May.

Candidates have to pay an examination fee of Rs 1500 if they want to apply for Foundation Course Exam. Those applicants who want to apply to a single group of Intermediate Course Exam need to pay Rs 1500. If a candidate wants to register for both groups of the Intermediate Course exam, they have to pay Rs 2700 as exam fee.

For the Final Course exam, applicants shall pay Rs 1800 to apply for a single group. A sum of Rs 3300 has to be paid to register for both groups of the Final Course Exam.

For more details regarding the Chartered Accountants May 2022 examination conducted by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, candidates can refer to the Important Instructions given here.

