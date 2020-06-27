ICAI extends last date to opt-out of CA May 2020 exams till 30 June; visit icaiexams.icai.org for details

The CA exams are scheduled to be held from 29 July and candidates may submit application for opting out till 30 June

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has pushed back the last date for opting out of the Chartered Accountant (CA) May 2020 exams to 30 June. CA May 2020 exam is scheduled to be held from 29 July.

“In view of feedback received from the students who have already submitted online examination application for May 2020 Examination, it is decided that the request of students for allowance of some more time for exercising the Opt-Out option be extended till 30th June 2020 (Tuesday) up to 11.59 PM,” said the ICAI in a fresh notice.

Those who want to withdraw from CA May 2020 exams can do so by visiting the official website of the ICAI at https://icaiexam.icai.org/.

The ICAI had issued a notification regarding the opting out facility on 15 June, but as per that, the deadline was 20 June. Then, the institute again put out a notification informing that the last date to opt-out had been extended till 27 June. The option to withdraw from May exam has been provided due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Candidates who want to avail this facility carry forward their candidature to CA November exam. If they have paid examination fees, it will “automatically be shifted and carried forward to next examination i.e. November 2020 cycle.”

Those opting out will have to apply afresh for November 2020 examination cycle. The fees will be adjusted and differential fees, if any, will only be charged.

According to Careers360, students will not be able to change opt-out option, if once selected. Their choice will be treated as final and no requests will be entertained in any circumstance.

ICAI also allowed candidates appearing for the upcoming CA exams to select new centres on the official website from 11 am on 17 June to midnight of 20 June. Those taking exams will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs.