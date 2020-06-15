CA Exams 2020: ICAI allows students to opt out of July exams or directly go for CA November 2020 session; check at icaiexam.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced that students will now have the option to either appear for the July exam or directly opt for the CA November 2020 session.

As per the official notification, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has received mixed opinions both relating to holding exams as per the schedule issued by ICAI commencing from 29 July or not holding exams in the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

ICAI has stated that it is committed to serve even if one student wish to appear in examination scheduled from 29th July 2020. However, considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation, it has been decided to provide an OPT-OUT option to students.

ICAI posted on its website that students who have already submitted online examination application for May 2020 Examination cycle shall be allowed to OPT-OUT and carry forward their candidature to next examination which is in November.

The institute has added that if students do go for the opt-out option, the examination fees and exemption, if any, of the particular student will automatically be shifted and carried forward to November with this attempt being treated as cancelled/ not counted.

Students will be required to apply afresh for the November cycle and their exam fees will be adjusted accordingly. Students will, however, have to pay differential fees, if any.

According to Careers360, students who are availing the opt-out facility need to submit a declaration online that is available at https://icaiexam.icai.org from 17 June 17,11 am to 20 June 11.59pm. Once they have submitted the declaration, their candidature for May will be cancelled and shifted to the next Examination Cycle. However, once applied, the 'opt-out' will be considered final and no change will be entertained later.

Times Now reports that students who appear for the 29 July exams must follow all MHA guidelines. Furthermore, students who want to change their centre for the coming exams can select new centres on the official website from 11 am on 17 June to midnight of 20 June.