ICAI declares CA Foundation and Intermediate exam 2020 results; check details at icaiexam.icai.org

Candidates can also get their results on their mobile phones by texting ‘CAIPCOLD roll number’ for Intermediate result for the old syllabus to 57575.

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has released the results for the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams 2020 on its official website today (Monday, 8 February).

The official Twitter handle of ICAI announced that the results have been declared online.

Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) and

Foundation Examination held in November 2020 declared

Same can be accessed at the following websiteshttps://t.co/344CfPdhymhttps://t.co/sxQNhLv0uqhttps://t.co/HS8oDSRLZn — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) February 8, 2021

The results are for candidates who have been following the old as well as the new course.

Candidates who appeared in the November exams are advised to visit the official site of ICAI, icaiexam.icai.org, and check their results.

Candidates can look for their results through some of the alternative websites: caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

In order to check the results, candidates will have to click on the result link on the website.

Thereafter they will have to enter their registration number or roll number in the designated space. Once the data has been entered, the result card will appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to download the result and take a print out of the document for future use.

Here is the direct link to access the ICAI CA result 2020.

According to The Times of India, candidates can also get their results on their mobile phones via SMS. For this, they will have to send a code to a toll-free number and the exam authority will be sending them their results back.

The report states that candidates will have to type ‘CAIPCOLD roll number’ in case they want the Intermediate result for the old syllabus and send it to 57575. In case they have followed the new course, they need to type in ‘CAIPCNEW roll number’.

For Foundation candidates, the code is ‘CAFND roll number’ and it has to be sent to 57575.

Earlier, ICAI had stated that the results would be out in the evening of 8 February or the morning of 9 February.