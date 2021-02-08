ICAI CA intermediate, foundation exams results likely to be released today; check scores at icai.org

The official Twitter handle of ICAI had tweeted saying the results could be out in the evening of Monday (8 February) or in the morning of the next day (9 February)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) exams today, 8 February. The results are for both the old and new courses of foundation and intermediate level exams and they will be declared online on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

The official Twitter handle of ICAI had tweeted saying the results could be out in the evening of Monday (8 February) or in the morning of the next day (9 February).

Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in November 2020 are likely to be declared on Monday, the 8th February 2021(evening)/Tuesday, the 9th February 2021(morning)

The tweet had also asked students desiring to be sent their results via email to register themselves online.

According to The Indian Express, the result can be also accessed through SMS. Candidates of the intermediate old syllabus course need to type ‘CAIPCOLD <space> roll number’ and send it to 57575. They will receive the results on their phones. For those candidates who were in the new course of intermediate level, they need to send an SMS saying ‘CAFND <space> roll number’ to 57575.

The ICAI had declared the CA Final results earlier this month too. In case any candidate has an issue with the results, they can write emails for clarification and help. Foundation candidates must drop an email to foundation_examhelpline@icai.in.

On the other hand, final candidates can send their grievances to final_examhelpline@icai.in and intermediate candidates are required to write at intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in.

A report by Hindustan Times suggested that once the results are declared by the authority, candidates can visit any of the three official sites to check the result. If one of the sites gets down due to increased traffic, then visiting the alternative sites might help to receive the mark sheets faster.

The web addresses are: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.