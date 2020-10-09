ICAI CA November 2020 exam postponed due to Bihar polls; new dates released at icai.org
As per the new schedule, ICAI CA November 2020 exams at Foundation level will now be conducted on 19, 21, 23 and 25 November
The CA November 2020 exam has been postponed for students appearing from the test centres in Bihar, where the Legislative Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held. As per the latest schedule by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) exams for Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation 2020 will now be held on 19, 21, 23 and 25 November.
Previously the exam was scheduled to be held on 2, 3, 6 and 7 November.
Candidates who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have shown symptoms of the virus can opt-out for ICAI CA November 2020 on self-declaration basis. They can carry forward their candidature including the fee paid and exemptions for the next exam that will be conducted in May 2021.
According to media reports, the number of exam centres have been increased from 505 in May 2020 exam to 915 for November 2020 exam to cover additional 192 districts of the country for the convenience of the students.
The exam will be held in a single shift on all days from 2 pm to 5 pm. The foundation exam for paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.
The notice of the postponement of the ICAI CA November 2020 exam has been shared by the institute on its official Twitter handle.
Important Announcement November 2020 Examinations
For more details please visithttps://t.co/CNuWirZHei pic.twitter.com/1YzEwj7cwv
— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) October 8, 2020
ICAI has also released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure that the exam is being conducted abiding safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
