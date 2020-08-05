ICAI CA November 2020 exam: Institute of Chartered Accountants releases list of additional exam centres at icai.org
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the list of additional exam centres for the CA November 2020 session. The list is available on the website www.icai.org and ICAI has also shared it on its official Twitter page.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the list of additional exam centres for the CA November 2020 session. The list is available on the website www.icai.org and ICAI has also shared it on its official Twitter page.
Important Announcement regarding Additional Examination Centres
For more details please click herehttps://t.co/sL46TBwoM0@atulguptagst @JambusariaNihar pic.twitter.com/hccOD5YFuD
— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) August 4, 2020
According to Careers 360, the ICAI has decided to add new examination centres in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of the wellbeing of students.
Ambikapur, Balotra, Kalaburgi (Gulbarga), Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) and Port Blair which were the examination centres for CA Foundation Examination only will now be centres for November 2020 exam too.
Times Now reported that CA May 2020 examination has been merged with the November 2020 test. The examination will commence on 1 November and would continue till 18 November.
The CA examination will be conducted in 207 cities across the country and in 5 cities abroad.
Last month, ICAI has released the schedule for the CA November 2020 examination. The chartered accountants body had said that will be no change in the examination schedule in case of a public holiday declared by the central or state governments.
As far as the duration of exams are concerned, papers 3 and 4 of Foundation Examination are of 2 hours while Elective Paper 6 of Final Examination under the new scheme is of 4 hours. All other exams are of 3 hours each.
The online application process is open from 5 to 25 August. Candidates can apply after 25 August till 4 September, but they will have to pay a late fee.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
ICAI CA Examination 2020: Dates of Chartered Accountancy exam revised due to coronavirus lockdown; check new schedule at www.icai.org
The decision was taken keeping in mind the 21 day nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.
ICAI to launch exclusive job portal for chartered accountants on 1 September
The strength of the Chartered Accountant fraternity has grown to over 2.70 lakh members and about 8 lakh active students
ICAI withdraws advisory asking members to not criticise demonetisation
Hours after the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) issued a gag order on its members, asking them not to criticise government policy on demonetisation, the advisory was withdrawn