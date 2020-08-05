ICAI CA November 2020 exam: Institute of Chartered Accountants releases list of additional exam centres at icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the list of additional exam centres for the CA November 2020 session. The list is available on the website www.icai.org and ICAI has also shared it on its official Twitter page.

Important Announcement regarding Additional Examination Centres

For more details please click herehttps://t.co/sL46TBwoM0@atulguptagst @JambusariaNihar pic.twitter.com/hccOD5YFuD — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) August 4, 2020

According to Careers 360, the ICAI has decided to add new examination centres in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of the wellbeing of students.

Ambikapur, Balotra, Kalaburgi (Gulbarga), Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) and Port Blair which were the examination centres for CA Foundation Examination only will now be centres for November 2020 exam too.

Times Now reported that CA May 2020 examination has been merged with the November 2020 test. The examination will commence on 1 November and would continue till 18 November.

The CA examination will be conducted in 207 cities across the country and in 5 cities abroad.

Last month, ICAI has released the schedule for the CA November 2020 examination. The chartered accountants body had said that will be no change in the examination schedule in case of a public holiday declared by the central or state governments.

As far as the duration of exams are concerned, papers 3 and 4 of Foundation Examination are of 2 hours while Elective Paper 6 of Final Examination under the new scheme is of 4 hours. All other exams are of 3 hours each.

The online application process is open from 5 to 25 August. Candidates can apply after 25 August till 4 September, but they will have to pay a late fee.