ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Foundation, Inter and Final course schedule out; check details here

The online registration will start from 21 February and continue till 13 March, 2022.

The timetable of ICAI CA May Exams 2022 has been put out by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on its official website. The ICAI has released the date sheet for Foundation, Intermediate and Final course exams.

Applicants can apply online for admission to Foundation, Intermediate, Final Examinations. They can apply through the official website of ICAI - http://icai.org . The online registration will start from 21 February and continue till 13 March, 2022.

Applicants have to pay an examination fee to complete the registration process. They can pay the examination fee by using Card (Debit/Credit), net banking or BHIM UPI.

“The late fee for submission of examination application form after the scheduled last date would be `600/- (for Indian / Kathmandu Centres) and US $ 10 (for Overseas Centres) as decided by the Council.,” said the official notice.

ICAI CA Exams 2022: Here’s the complete schedule

Foundation Course

Dates: 23, 25, 27,and 29 May 2022

Intermediate Course Examination

Dates: Group 1 - 15, 18, 20 and 22 May 2022

Dates: Group 2 - 24, 26, 28 and 30 May 2022

Final Course Examination

Dates: Group 1 - 14, 17, 19 and 21 May 2022

Dates: Group 2 - 23, 25, 27 and 29 May 2022

Post Qualification International Taxation Assessment Test

Dates: 14 and 17 May 2022

The ICAI CA May Exams 2022 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm according to the papers.

For complete information about the timetable and examination fee, applicants are requested to read the official notification carefully.

Here’s the direct link to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India official notice.

For more details, and queries, applicants are advised to visit the official website of ICAI - http://icai.org .

