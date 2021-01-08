ICAI CA January 2021 admit card released, download hall ticket at icaiexam.icai.org

Admit card is an important document for the ICAI CA January 2021 exam.

ICAI CA January 2021 admit card has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on its official website - icaiexam.icai.org. The hall ticket for the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New examination has been released along with candidate's photographs and signatures on it.

ICAI has said that it will not be sending physical admit cards to any candidates. Students will be required to download and take a printout of the call letter from the portal.

ICAI will be conducting the Chartered Accountants (CA) exam between 21 January and 7 February. The exam is being held for students who have opted-out from November 2020 examinations and selected to appear for the November 2020 Cycle-II test.

As per a report by NDTV, ICAI has also released an undertaking along with the admit cards. Minor candidates appearing for ICAI CA January 2021 exam will have to undertake that they are appearing for the test with the consent and permission of their parents/ guardian.

A report by Jagran Josh said that the ICAI CA January 2021 admit card will mention candidates' name, roll number, registration, exam centre details. It will also have the instructions that students will have to follow on the day of the examination.

Admit card is an important document for the ICAI CA January 2021 exam. If a student fails to carry it to the exam centre, he/ she will not be allowed to write the test. Along with the hall ticket, examinees will have to carry an original photo identity proof for verification.

Steps to download ICAI CA January 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Open the official website of ICAI - icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the Login/ Register tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Key in your Login ID and Password.

Step 4: Tap on admit card download link.