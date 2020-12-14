ICAI releases CA January 2021 exam schedule at icai.org; tests to begin from 21 Jan

As per the schedule, the Chartered Accountants (CA) exam will be held between 21 January and 7 February 2021

ICAI CA January/February 2021 exam schedule has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

As per the schedule, the Chartered Accountants (CA) exam will be held between 21 January and 7 February 2021.

The exam is being conducted for students who have opted-out from November 2020 examinations and selected to appear for November 2020 Cycle - II examination.

ICAI CA foundation course examination will be held on 21, 23, 25, and 28 January. The intermediate (IPC) course exam under old scheme for group I will be conducted on 22, 24, 27, 29 January, while for group II it will be held on 1, 3 and 5 February.

As per the schedule, the IPC course exam under new scheme will be conducted on 22, 24, 27 and 29 January. The group-II exam will be on 1, 3, 5, and 7 February, 2021.

The CA final course exam under old scheme for group-I will be on 21, 23, 25 and 28 January, whereas for group-II the exam will be on 30 January and 2, 4 and 6 February.

The final course exam under the new scheme for group I exam will be conducted on 21, 23, 25, 28 January. For group-II it will be held on 30 January and 2, 4, and 6 February 2021.

According to a report by The Indian Express, all the exams apart from ICAI CA Foundation Paper 3 & 4, and Final (New Scheme) Paper 6 (Elective) will be 3 hours and will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The CA Foundation Paper 3 & 4 paper will be of 2 hours - from 2 pm to 4 pm, while the CA Final (New Scheme) Paper 6 (Elective) will be of 4 hours - from 2 pm to 6 pm.

A report by The Times of India said, students appearing for ICAI CA exam will be getting an advance reading time of 15 minutes for all the papers. However, there will be no advance reading time for candidates appearing for Paper 3 and 4 of CA Foundation Exam.

ICAI has also said that there will be no change in the CA examination January/ February 2021 schedule in the event of any day of the test being declared a public holiday by the Centre or any state government/ local holiday.