Students can apply for the Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations by visiting the website: icaiexam.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule for the December 2021 Chartered Accountancy (CA) examinations. Aspirants can apply online for the exams from 16 September to 30 September.

The schedule has been released for the CA Foundation, Intermediate (New Scheme), Intermediate (IPC) (Old Scheme), Final (Old Scheme as well as New Scheme) examinations.

The timetable for the exams of post-qualification courses of Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) and International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) Part I has also been announced.

The exam centres and fee details were announced by the ICAI on the Twitter account as well.

Important Announcement - Schedule of ICAI Chartered Accountancy Examinations - December 2021

For the post-qualification courses, aspirants can go to the website pqc.icaiexam.icai.org once the registration starts.

Exam Schedule:

Foundation examination - 13, 15, 17 and 19 December

Intermediate exam for opt-out students - 6 to 8 December

Intermediate exam under the new scheme - 6 to 20 December

Final exam - 5 to 19 December

Schedule for Post-Qualification courses:

IRM Technical Examination- 5, 7, 9 and 11 December

ITL & WTO Part I paper- 5 to 11 December

INTT – AT paper- 5 and 7 December

In its notification, the ICAI has said that there would be no changes in the date sheet due to any public or local holiday" declared by the Central Government or any State Government”.

The CA exam would be held across the country in December as well as in certain overseas centres. Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Kampala (Uganda), Kathmandu, Kuwait and Muscat are the overseas centres for the test.

