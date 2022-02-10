ICAI CA 2021 Final and Foundation results declared; check details here

Applicants can also receive their Final exam (Old Course and New Course) and Foundation exam result via mail

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has put out the ICAI CA Final and Foundation Result 2021 today, 10 February. The results can be checked by candidates on the official website - https://icai.nic.in/.

Results shall also be available on the other two official websites which are - https://icaiexam.icai.org/ and http://caresults.icai.org/. Candidates will get a direct login link on the official websites to view their Final and Foundation results.

In order to view the result, applicants have to enter their respective roll number along with their PIN or can also enter their registration number to login.

How to check the ICAI CA Final and Foundation Result 2021:

-Visit the official website - https://icai.nic.in/

-Click on link that reads, ‘ICAI CA Final (Old/New)/ Foundation result’

-Key in your roll number, PIN or registration number to login

-Check your result displayed on the screen

-Take a printout and keep a copy of the result for future reference

Direct link to check Foundation result is here.

Direct link to view Final (Old) result is here.

Direct link to view Final (New) result is given here.

The Final exams were held between 5 December and 19 December for both, old and new courses. The Foundation examination was conducted on 13, 15, 17 and 19 December. The exams were held in offline mode across more than 190 districts in India.

Applicants can also receive their Final exam (Old course and New Course) and Foundation exam result on their e-mail address. Candidates need to register their request at the website - icaiexam.icai.org - from 8 February onwards. Those who register their request will receive the result on their respective e-mail addresses.

According to a notice released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the results of Chartered Accountants Final Exam (Old and New Course) and Foundation Exam were likely to be declared on Thursday, 10 February 2022 (evening)/Friday, 11 February.

Applicants can also check their Merit List.

Direct link to check Final (Old) Merit List is here.

Direct link to check Final (New) Merit List is here.

Applicants may view the official notification here for more details.

