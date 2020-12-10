IBPS SO admit card 2020-2021 released at ibps.in, prelims recruitment exam to be held on 26 and 27 December

Candidates who qualify the prelims exam will be called for the main exam that will be held on 24 January, 2021

IBPS SO prelims exam admit card has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its official website - ibps.in. Candidates who have registered for IBPS Specialist Officer's prelims exam can download their hall ticket using their login credentials.

IBPS SO recruitment (prelims) exam will be conducted on 26 and 27 December. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website by 26 December.

The IBPS SO admit card will mention the guidelines for COVID-19 as well as reporting time and slot allotted to candidates. Candidates will have to fill the space for thumb impression and signatures at their respective exam centres.

Steps to download IBPS SO admit card 2020-2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Institute of Banking and Personal Selection - ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP Specialist Officers-X."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you have to key in your registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth.

Step 4: Type the letters show on the page and press the Login button.

Step 5: Your IBPS SO prelims exam admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: check all the details carefully before saving and taking a print out of the hall ticket.

Here is the direct link to download IBPS SO prelims exam admit card

The recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 647 vacant posts of specialists officers. Out of the total vacancies, Of 20 are for IT Officer (Scale-I), 485 for Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I), 25 for Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I), 50 Law Officers (Scale-I) vacancies, 60 for Marketing Officer (Scale-I), and seven for HR/ Personnel Officer (Scale-I).

There will be a total of 150 questions in the preliminary exam. The paper will be divided in three sections - English language of 25 marks, reasoning of 50 marks and general awareness of 50 marks.

