IBPS SO recruitment 2020: Online application process to fill 647 posts starts today at ibps.in, last date is 23 November

IBPS SO recruitment 2020 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officers in participating banks and organisations (CRP SPL-X) on its website - ibps.in.

As per the notification, the online registration including edit, modification of application has started today (2 November 2020). Candidates can register and pay the application fee by 23 November.

The online preliminary exam will be conducted on 26 and 27 December. The results will be declared in January.

Candidates who qualify the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for IBPS SO Mains exam that will be conducted on 24 January 2021.

The results of the mains exam will be declared in February 2021 and shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. The provisional allotment will be done in April 2021

Participating banks and organisations include — Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, IBPS recruitment 2020-2021 is being carried out to fill 647 vacant positions of Specialist officers.

Of the total vacancies, 20 are for IT Officer (Scale-I), 485 for Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I), 25 for RajbhashaAdhikari (Scale-I), 50 Law Officers (Scale-I) vacancies, 60 for Marketing Officer (Scale-I), and seven for HR/ Personnel Officer (Scale-I).

A report by The Indian Express said that candidates applying for the posts must be a minimum of 20 years. The maximum age limit has been set at 30 years.

The preliminary exam will be of two hours and comprise of 150 questions. There will be three sections - English language of 25 marks, reasoning of 50 marks and general awareness of 50 marks. Questions on general awareness will be based mostly to banking industry.

Each section will have 50 questions. The total marks of the exam will be 125 marks.

Candidates will have to pay application fee of Rs 850. Those belonging to SC/ST and PwBD category will have to pay Rs 175.

Bank transaction charges for online payment of application fees will have to be borne by the applicants.