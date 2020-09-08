IBPS RRB prelims 2020 admit card released on ibps.in, exam to be held from 12 September

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection withdrew its 7 September notice which stated that the exams have been postponed

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday released the admit card for the IBPS preliminary exam 2020 on its website -ibps.in.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the hall ticket, or call letter, by 13 September, reported The Indian Express.

IBPS has released a notice stating that it has now decided to hold the online preliminary examinations under CRP-RRB-IX for Officers Scale I on 12 and 13 September as scheduled earlier.

The Exam dates for Online Preliminary examination for the post of Office Assistants are 19, 20 and 26 September.

On Monday, IBPS had released a notice where it said that the exam has been postponed due to "some unavoidable circumstances". The IBPS on Tuesday said that the notice released by it on 7 September stands withdrawn.

According to an NDTV report, the institute mentioned that 99.26 percent of candidates have been allotted the centre of their choice.

According to a Times of India report, candidates will have to report the exam centre as per the time slot mentioned in the admit card or as informed via SMS/mail on their registered mobile number/email address. Examinees should reach the examination venue at least 15 minutes prior to the reporting time mentioned in the hall ticket.

Candidates will be allowed to carry face masks, gloves, personal transparent water bottle, personal hand sanitiser (50 ml), pen, admit card, original ID and its photocopy for verification.

Steps to download IBPS RRB online preliminary exam 2020 hall ticket:

Step 1: Go to IBPS official website - ibps.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, "Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-IX officers Scale I."

Step 3: Enter your registration number/ roll number, date of birth and other credentials and press the login button.

Step 4: The admit card will be visible on your screen. Download and take a print out.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card.

The prelims exam will be of 80 marks. Candidates will get 45 minutes to complete the paper. The question paper will be bilingual - English and Hindi. It will be in an objective MCQ format. There is a negative marking of 1/4 marks for each wrong answer.

Candidates who qualify the prelims exam for posts of Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) will be qualified to appear for the main exams. Through the recruitment process, IBPS will fill 9,638 vacant positions in banking jobs in the country.