IBPS RRB Preliminary Exam 2020 postponed due to 'unavoidable circumstances'; revised dates out soon on ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has postponed its 2020 IBPS RRB preliminary examinations.

As per the official notification, the exam under CRP-RRB-IX which was scheduled for 12 and 13 September has been deferred due to "some unavoidable circumstances".

The institute said the revised dates would be posted on the IBPS' official website and and urged candidates to "check the website regularly."

According to a report by Times Now, IBPS will release the admit card after the revised schedule for the exam is announced. The hall ticket as per the earlier date was expected to be released this week.

These candidates will be provisionally allotted based on the marks secured by them in the main exam and the vacancies specified by RRBs.

As per a report in The Times of India, the candidates who qualify the online prelims exam for posts of Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) will be qualified to appear for the main exams.

The recruitment drive is to fill 9,638 vacant positions in banking jobs in the country.

Candidates who have applied for Officer Scale 1 and office Assistant posts will have to undergo prelims exams, mains exams and interview.

The prelims exam will be of 80 marks and will be conducted for a composite time of 45 minutes. The questions will be set bilingually - English and Hindi and will be asked in objective MCQ format. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4 marks.

The main exam for officer Scale I will be conducted on 18 October, while the main exam for office assistants will be on 31 October.