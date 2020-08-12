IBPS RRB exam 2020: Revised exam schedule for Common Recruitment Process announced at ibps.in; exams to begin on 12 September

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the revised tentative exam schedule for Common Recruitment Process for RRBs IX on its website - ibps.in

As per the notification preliminary exam for Officer Scale I and Office Assistants will be conducted between 12 and 26 September. The single exam for Officers Scale II and III will be held on 18 October.

The main exam for officer scale I will be conducted on 18 October, while the main exam for office assistants will be on 31 October.

To check the revised date sheet, click here - https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/TENTATIVE_DATES_FOR_CRP-RRB-IX_EXAMINATION.pdf

According to Hindustan Times, the IBPS had on 16 January released a tentative calendar according to which the preliminary exams for officer scale I and office assistant were to be held between 1 and 16 August, while the single exam for Scale 2 and 3 were scheduled for 13 September. Main exams for Scale 1 and officer assistant were earlier slated for 13 and 19 September respectively. The exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Times Now reported that the recruitment drive is to fill 9,638 banking jobs in the country.

Candidates who have applied for Officer Scale 1 and office Assistant posts will have to undergo prelims exams, mains exams and interview. A single level exam is conducted for Officers Scale II and III posts which will be followed by interview.

Jagran Josh reported that the exam of IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 will be held online. The exam will be of 80 marks and will be conducted for a composite time of 45 minutes.

The questions will be set bilingually - English and Hindi and will be asked in objective MCQ format. For wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4 marks.