IBPS RRB PO result 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection releases results of preliminary exam, check ibps.in for details

IBPS RRB PO result 2019 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results of the CRP preliminary exam, for the post of probationary officer (PO) Scale 1 and Office Assistant (Clerk) in Regional Rural Banks (RRB) on the official website. Candidates who applied for the same can check their results out on — ibps.in

The examination for CRP RRBs VII for recruitment of group A-officers (Scale-I, II and III) and group B-office assistant (multipurpose) was held during the months of August and September on the following dates:

The preliminary exam was conducted on 11 and 12 August for the post of officer scale I and on 19 and on 25 August and 1 September, 2018, for the post of office assistant.

The main examination was held on 30 September, 2018, for Officers Scale I, II and III and will be held on 7 October, 2018, for office assistant posts.

How to check the IBPS RRB PO 2019 Result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection — ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Click here to view your result for CRP RRB - VII office assistant & officer scale I (provisional allotment - reserve list)

Step 3: Or check it directly here — ibpsonline.ibps.in

Step 4: Enter credentials like the registration number, password and CAPTCHA as given below and hit 'Login'

Step 5: View the results as displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a print out of the same for future references.

The ones who clear the preliminary exams and mains will be called for an interview.

