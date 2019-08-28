IBPS PO Application 2019: Registration for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection for probationary officer exam to close today; visit ibps.in for more details

IBPS PO Application 2019 | The online registration for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) probationary officer (PO)/ MT recruitment examination will be closed today (28 August). IBPS will select candidates on the basis of the preliminary exam, main exam and interview. These exams are scheduled to begin in October.

Interested candidates who are yet to apply for IBPS PO 2019 exam can do so by visiting the official site at ibps.in. The registration process was started on 7 August 2019 to fill up 4336 probationary officer posts in the country.

According to reports, the prelims this year will be conducted on 12, 13, 19 and 20 October. Those who successfully qualify this exam will be eligible for the main examinations, scheduled to be conducted on 30 November.

Eligibility criteria:

To apply for the IBPS PO exam, an applicant must at least complete his/her graduation from a recognised university. The minimum age limit for the IBPS PO/MT post is 20 years while the maximum age limit is 30 years.

Steps to apply for IBPS PO 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website: ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘Click here to apply Online for common Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees in Participating Organisations - (CRP PO/MT-IX)' or click on the direct link here

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 4: Fill in the required details and fill up the form

Step 5: Make payment

According to reports, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, while for reserved category candidates the same is Rs 100.

Exam pattern for IBPS PO prelims exam: