IBPS RRB PO Result 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection releases preliminary result, check ibps.in for details

IBPS RRB PO Result 2019 declared| The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the preliminary result for the IBPS RRB (Regional Rural Banks) Exam 2019 today, on 16 September, 2019.

The results are available on its official website — ibps.in

The exam for the CRP RRB VIII Recruitment of the posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale-I was conducted on 3 and 4 August 2019, in various centres across the country.

Candidates should note that the revised schedule for the online main examinations for CRP RRB VIII will also be notified on the IBPS website today.

As per the earlier schedule, the main and single exam was to be conducted in the last week of September. The officer Scale I, II and III examinations were to be conducted on 22 September, 2019, and for office assistant, the date was 29 September.

The tests will be conducted in English and the regional languages as applicable to the state for which the candidate has previously registered in the application form.

Steps to check the IBPS RRB PO Result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website — ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the tab that says 'view result status of preliminary online examination for CRP RRB VIII - Officers scale I'

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password, along with the CAPTCHA, and click on 'Login'

Step 4: Download the PDF file or take a screenshot of the result, and print for future reference

Candidates who qualify the Regional Rural Banks prelims exam will now have to appear for the IBPS RRB Mains 2019 examination.

